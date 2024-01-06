The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).

South Carolina Upstate is 5-3 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.

The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 280th.

The Spartans average just 4.5 more points per game (71.9) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (67.4).

South Carolina Upstate is 5-2 when it scores more than 67.4 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

At home, South Carolina Upstate scores 82.2 points per game. On the road, it scores 66.1.

The Spartans allow 64.4 points per game at home, and 76.7 on the road.

South Carolina Upstate sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (8.2). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (33.5%).

