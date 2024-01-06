How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- UNC Asheville vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Gardner-Webb vs High Point (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Charleston Southern vs Longwood (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
- South Carolina Upstate is 5-3 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.
- The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 280th.
- The Spartans average just 4.5 more points per game (71.9) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (67.4).
- South Carolina Upstate is 5-2 when it scores more than 67.4 points.
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison
- At home, South Carolina Upstate scores 82.2 points per game. On the road, it scores 66.1.
- The Spartans allow 64.4 points per game at home, and 76.7 on the road.
- South Carolina Upstate sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (8.2). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (33.5%).
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 62-59
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/30/2023
|Coker
|W 96-76
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/3/2024
|@ UNC Asheville
|L 95-67
|Kimmel Arena
|1/6/2024
|Winthrop
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
|1/17/2024
|Longwood
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
