The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • The Spartans' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
  • South Carolina Upstate is 5-3 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 280th.
  • The Spartans average just 4.5 more points per game (71.9) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (67.4).
  • South Carolina Upstate is 5-2 when it scores more than 67.4 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, South Carolina Upstate scores 82.2 points per game. On the road, it scores 66.1.
  • The Spartans allow 64.4 points per game at home, and 76.7 on the road.
  • South Carolina Upstate sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (8.2). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (33.5%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Davidson L 62-59 John M. Belk Arena
12/30/2023 Coker W 96-76 G.B. Hodge Center
1/3/2024 @ UNC Asheville L 95-67 Kimmel Arena
1/6/2024 Winthrop - G.B. Hodge Center
1/13/2024 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome
1/17/2024 Longwood - G.B. Hodge Center

