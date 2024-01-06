The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to end a three-game road slide when they take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 139.5 for the matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Winthrop -6.5 139.5

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina Upstate's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 139.5 points in six of 11 outings.

South Carolina Upstate's games this year have had a 144.1-point total on average, 4.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

South Carolina Upstate is 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

South Carolina Upstate has won in two, or 18.2%, of the 11 contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Spartans are 1-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

South Carolina Upstate has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Winthrop 7 53.8% 78.3 150.2 67.4 139.7 147.6 South Carolina Upstate 6 54.5% 71.9 150.2 72.3 139.7 143.2

Additional South Carolina Upstate Insights & Trends

The Eagles' record against the spread in Big South games last season was 8-9-0.

The Spartans score only 4.5 more points per game (71.9) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (67.4).

When it scores more than 67.4 points, South Carolina Upstate is 2-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Winthrop 6-7-0 2-2 4-9-0 South Carolina Upstate 4-7-0 3-3 4-7-0

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Home/Away Splits

Winthrop South Carolina Upstate 5-1 Home Record 3-2 2-5 Away Record 2-7 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 88.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-6-0

