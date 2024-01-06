Saturday's Big South slate includes the Winthrop Eagles (6-6) against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) at 2:00 PM ET.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Isabell West: 10.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Trinity Johnson: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK AC Markham: 5.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Rebekah Gordon: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jeni Levine: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Winthrop Players to Watch

Marissa Gasaway: 9.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jada Ryce: 9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK

9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK Ronaltha Marc: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Leonor Paisana: 9.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Blessing Okoh: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

