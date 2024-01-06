The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to stop a four-game road slide when they square off against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Norfolk State -6.5 146.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina State has combined with its opponents to score more than 146.5 points in 11 of 14 games this season.

South Carolina State's average game total this season has been 153.9, 7.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, South Carolina State has compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread.

South Carolina State has won in two of the eight contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have been at least a +230 underdog on the moneyline 10 times, losing each of those contests.

South Carolina State has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Norfolk State 4 33.3% 74.1 145.1 68 150.9 139.4 South Carolina State 11 78.6% 71 145.1 82.9 150.9 152.3

Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends

Against the spread in MEAC games, the Spartans were 10-7-0 last year.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 71 points per game, only three more points than the 68 the Spartans give up.

South Carolina State has put together a 7-2 ATS record and a 3-7 overall record in games it scores more than 68 points.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Norfolk State 7-5-0 0-1 5-7-0 South Carolina State 9-5-0 6-4 9-5-0

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Home/Away Splits

Norfolk State South Carolina State 5-0 Home Record 4-1 2-5 Away Record 0-11 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 94.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82 63.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

