Saturday's contest features the Norfolk State Spartans (10-4) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-14) squaring off at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 67-53 win for heavily favored Norfolk State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last time out, the Bulldogs lost 55-41 to Jacksonville State on Friday.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 67, South Carolina State 53

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win this season came in a 76-58 victory against the Queens (NC) Royals on November 29.

The Bulldogs have four losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.

South Carolina State has the most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (eight).

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25) Taniya McGown: 7.3 PTS, 50 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

7.3 PTS, 50 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 57.6 FG%

4.8 PTS, 57.6 FG% Janiah Hinton: 7.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (18-for-68)

7.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (18-for-68) Jordan Releford: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 50.9 points per game (350th in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per outing (270th in college basketball). They have a -261 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 17.4 points per game.

In their last 10 games, the Bulldogs have been putting up 52.6 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 50.9 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

