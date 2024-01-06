South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing streak at the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State matchup.
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Norfolk State Moneyline
|South Carolina State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Norfolk State (-8.5)
|147.5
|-290
|+225
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends
- South Carolina State has put together an 8-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 6-4 when playing as at least 8-point underdogs this season.
- Norfolk State has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Spartans' 13 games have gone over the point total.
