The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing streak at the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Norfolk State Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline FanDuel Norfolk State (-8.5) 147.5 -290 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends

South Carolina State has put together an 8-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 6-4 when playing as at least 8-point underdogs this season.

Norfolk State has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Spartans' 13 games have gone over the point total.

