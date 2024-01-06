The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) will aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when taking on the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 41.6% the Spartans allow to opponents.

South Carolina State has a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Spartans are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 74th.

The 71.0 points per game the Bulldogs record are just 3.0 more points than the Spartans allow (68.0).

When South Carolina State scores more than 68.0 points, it is 3-7.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively South Carolina State has fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 82.0 points per game, compared to 66.0 per game on the road.

The Bulldogs cede 76.6 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 85.7 in away games.

South Carolina State is draining 6.4 threes per game with a 30.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 2.0 more threes and 4.4% points better than it is averaging in away games (4.4 threes per game, 26.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule