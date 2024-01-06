How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) will aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when taking on the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MEAC Games
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 41.6% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- South Carolina State has a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 74th.
- The 71.0 points per game the Bulldogs record are just 3.0 more points than the Spartans allow (68.0).
- When South Carolina State scores more than 68.0 points, it is 3-7.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively South Carolina State has fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 82.0 points per game, compared to 66.0 per game on the road.
- The Bulldogs cede 76.6 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 85.7 in away games.
- South Carolina State is draining 6.4 threes per game with a 30.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 2.0 more threes and 4.4% points better than it is averaging in away games (4.4 threes per game, 26.1% three-point percentage).
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Brewton-Parker
|W 101-84
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 91-62
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 86-70
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/6/2024
|Norfolk State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|1/8/2024
|Howard
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|1/20/2024
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
