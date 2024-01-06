Two streaking squads meet when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, who have won five in a row.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: CBS

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

South Carolina is 10-3-0 ATS this season.

The Gamecocks are 3-0 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Mississippi State has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Bulldogs' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

South Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 In terms of winning the national championship, the Gamecocks currently have the same odds, going from +40000 at the beginning of the season to +40000.

With odds of +40000, South Carolina has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

