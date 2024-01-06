A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, who have won five in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
  • This season, South Carolina has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 94th.
  • The Gamecocks put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs give up.
  • When it scores more than 62.7 points, South Carolina is 12-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home South Carolina put up 63.3 points per game last season, five fewer points than it averaged away (68.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Gamecocks conceded 7.9 fewer points per game at home (69.1) than away (77).
  • At home, South Carolina knocked down 6.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.3 fewer than it averaged away (9.1). South Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (36.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Winthrop W 72-62 Colonial Life Arena
12/22/2023 Elon W 70-43 Colonial Life Arena
12/30/2023 Florida A&M W 94-62 Colonial Life Arena
1/6/2024 Mississippi State - Colonial Life Arena
1/9/2024 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.