How to Watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, who have won five in a row.
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
- This season, South Carolina has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 94th.
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs give up.
- When it scores more than 62.7 points, South Carolina is 12-1.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home South Carolina put up 63.3 points per game last season, five fewer points than it averaged away (68.3).
- In 2022-23, the Gamecocks conceded 7.9 fewer points per game at home (69.1) than away (77).
- At home, South Carolina knocked down 6.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.3 fewer than it averaged away (9.1). South Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (36.5%) as well.
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Winthrop
|W 72-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|Elon
|W 70-43
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/30/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 94-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/6/2024
|Mississippi State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
