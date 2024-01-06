A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, who have won five in a row.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).

This season, South Carolina has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 94th.

The Gamecocks put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 62.7 points, South Carolina is 12-1.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home South Carolina put up 63.3 points per game last season, five fewer points than it averaged away (68.3).

In 2022-23, the Gamecocks conceded 7.9 fewer points per game at home (69.1) than away (77).

At home, South Carolina knocked down 6.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.3 fewer than it averaged away (9.1). South Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (36.5%) as well.

