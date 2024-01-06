South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - January 6
Saturday's contest at Colonial Life Arena has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-69 win for Mississippi State, so it should be a tight matchup.
The matchup has no line set.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69
Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State
- Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-0.8)
- Computer Predicted Total: 138.7
South Carolina has gone 8-3-0 against the spread, while Mississippi State's ATS record this season is 6-5-0. The Gamecocks are 4-7-0 and the Bulldogs are 5-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. In the past 10 games, South Carolina has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Mississippi State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Other SEC Predictions
- Kentucky vs Florida
- Kentucky vs Florida
- Georgia vs Missouri
- Georgia vs Missouri
- Auburn vs Arkansas
- Auburn vs Arkansas
- Alabama vs Vanderbilt
- Alabama vs Vanderbilt
- Ole Miss vs Tennessee
- Ole Miss vs Tennessee
- LSU vs Texas A&M
- LSU vs Texas A&M
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks' +161 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.5 points per game (173rd in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per contest (22nd in college basketball).
- South Carolina is 161st in college basketball at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 more than the 31.8 its opponents average.
- South Carolina makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (123rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 per game its opponents make at a 33.9% rate.
- The Gamecocks' 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 46th in college basketball, and the 85.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 75th in college basketball.
- South Carolina forces 9.9 turnovers per game (329th in college basketball) while committing 9.2 (22nd in college basketball action).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.