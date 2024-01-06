Saturday's contest at Colonial Life Arena has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-69 win for Mississippi State, so it should be a tight matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Venue: Colonial Life Arena

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-0.8)

Mississippi State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

South Carolina has gone 8-3-0 against the spread, while Mississippi State's ATS record this season is 6-5-0. The Gamecocks are 4-7-0 and the Bulldogs are 5-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. In the last 10 contests, South Carolina has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Mississippi State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks average 75.5 points per game (174th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (22nd in college basketball). They have a +161 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game.

South Carolina ranks 155th in the nation at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 more than the 31.8 its opponents average.

South Carolina connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (72nd in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents (5.9).

The Gamecocks score 102.2 points per 100 possessions (46th in college basketball), while giving up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball).

South Carolina and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Gamecocks commit 9.2 per game (21st in college basketball) and force 9.9 (329th in college basketball play).

