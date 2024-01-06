Saturday's contest that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Mississippi State. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-0.8)

Mississippi State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

South Carolina's record against the spread this season is 8-3-0, and Mississippi State's is 6-5-0. The Gamecocks have a 4-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. South Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games, while Mississippi State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks average 75.5 points per game (174th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (22nd in college basketball). They have a +161 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game.

South Carolina grabs 37.1 rebounds per game (155th in college basketball) while allowing 31.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

South Carolina makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (72nd in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents (5.9). It is shooting 34.8% from deep (122nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.9%.

The Gamecocks rank 46th in college basketball by averaging 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 76th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

South Carolina and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Gamecocks commit 9.2 per game (21st in college basketball) and force 9.9 (329th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.