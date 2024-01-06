There are four matches on the Serie A slate Saturday, and anytime goal scorer odds for players from around the league are listed below.

Bet on Lautaro Martinez or any other player with BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch Serie A games live all season long on Paramount+!

Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today

Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan (-175)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 15

Marcus Thuram, Inter Milan (+100)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 7

Marko Arnautovic, Inter Milan (+115)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 1

Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter Milan (+115)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 7

Alexis Sanchez, Inter Milan (+130)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 0

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Inter Milan (+150)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 2

Lucas Beltran, ACF Fiorentina (+180)

Opponent: Sassuolo

Sassuolo Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 3

Davy Klaassen, Inter Milan (+180)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 0

Domenico Berardi, Sassuolo (+185)

Opponent: ACF Fiorentina

ACF Fiorentina Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 7

Andrea Pinamonti, Sassuolo (+210)

Opponent: ACF Fiorentina

ACF Fiorentina Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 5

Davide Frattesi, Inter Milan (+220)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 1

M'bala Nzola, ACF Fiorentina (+220)

Opponent: Sassuolo

Sassuolo Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 1

Giacomo Bonaventura, ACF Fiorentina (+230)

Opponent: Sassuolo

Sassuolo Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 6

Arijon Ibrahimovic, Frosinone Calcio (+230)

Opponent: AC Monza

AC Monza Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 1

Stefano Sensi, Inter Milan (+240)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 0

Today's Serie A Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Hellas Verona @ Inter Milan 6:30 AM, ET CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo!) AC Monza @ Frosinone Calcio 9:00 AM, ET Watch on Paramount+! Cagliari @ US Lecce 12:00 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+! ACF Fiorentina @ Sassuolo 2:45 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.