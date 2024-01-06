On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Sebastian Aho going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

  • Aho has scored in 13 of 36 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blues.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also 16 assists.
  • Aho's shooting percentage is 14.0%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 118 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Capitals 3 0 3 20:03 Away W 6-2
1/2/2024 Rangers 1 0 1 16:02 Away W 6-1
12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 18:43 Away W 3-2
12/28/2023 Canadiens 4 0 4 18:04 Home W 5-3
12/27/2023 Predators 4 1 3 18:33 Away W 5-2
12/23/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:13 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 3 0 3 17:10 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 24:39 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:22 Home L 6-5 OT

Hurricanes vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

