How to Watch the Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose's (9-7) Big South schedule includes Saturday's game against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-8) at Kimmel Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Hose put up an average of 60 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 56.1 the Bulldogs give up.
- Presbyterian has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 56.1 points.
- UNC Asheville is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 60 points.
- The Bulldogs score just 0.9 fewer points per game (60) than the Blue Hose allow (60.9).
- UNC Asheville has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 60.9 points.
- Presbyterian is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 60 points.
- The Bulldogs are making 35.8% of their shots from the field, 2.2% lower than the Blue Hose allow to opponents (38%).
- The Blue Hose's 39.1 shooting percentage from the field is 2.1 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.
Presbyterian Leaders
- Bryanna Brady: 12.9 PTS, 55.1 FG%
- Tilda Sjokvist: 12.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)
- Mara Neira: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (30-for-92)
- Christina Kline: 4.8 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47)
- Ashley Carrillo: 4.8 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Presbyterian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Wright State
|L 66-61
|South Point Arena
|12/31/2023
|Columbia (SC)
|W 63-52
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/3/2024
|Charleston Southern
|L 61-57
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.