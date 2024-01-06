The Presbyterian Blue Hose's (9-7) Big South schedule includes Saturday's game against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-8) at Kimmel Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

The Blue Hose put up an average of 60 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 56.1 the Bulldogs give up.

Presbyterian has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 56.1 points.

UNC Asheville is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 60 points.

The Bulldogs score just 0.9 fewer points per game (60) than the Blue Hose allow (60.9).

UNC Asheville has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 60.9 points.

Presbyterian is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 60 points.

The Bulldogs are making 35.8% of their shots from the field, 2.2% lower than the Blue Hose allow to opponents (38%).

The Blue Hose's 39.1 shooting percentage from the field is 2.1 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 12.9 PTS, 55.1 FG%

12.9 PTS, 55.1 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 12.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)

12.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91) Mara Neira: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (30-for-92)

11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (30-for-92) Christina Kline: 4.8 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47)

4.8 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47) Ashley Carrillo: 4.8 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Presbyterian Schedule