The Presbyterian Blue Hose's (9-7) Big South schedule includes Saturday's game against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-8) at Kimmel Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Hose put up an average of 60 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 56.1 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Presbyterian has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 56.1 points.
  • UNC Asheville is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 60 points.
  • The Bulldogs score just 0.9 fewer points per game (60) than the Blue Hose allow (60.9).
  • UNC Asheville has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 60.9 points.
  • Presbyterian is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 60 points.
  • The Bulldogs are making 35.8% of their shots from the field, 2.2% lower than the Blue Hose allow to opponents (38%).
  • The Blue Hose's 39.1 shooting percentage from the field is 2.1 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.

Presbyterian Leaders

  • Bryanna Brady: 12.9 PTS, 55.1 FG%
  • Tilda Sjokvist: 12.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)
  • Mara Neira: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (30-for-92)
  • Christina Kline: 4.8 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47)
  • Ashley Carrillo: 4.8 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Presbyterian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Wright State L 66-61 South Point Arena
12/31/2023 Columbia (SC) W 63-52 Templeton Physical Education Center
1/3/2024 Charleston Southern L 61-57 Templeton Physical Education Center
1/6/2024 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena
1/10/2024 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum
1/13/2024 Gardner-Webb - Templeton Physical Education Center

