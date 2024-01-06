The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) visit the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) in a matchup of Big South teams at Templeton Physical Education Center, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Bulldogs are 4.5-point favorites in the game. The point total for the matchup is 144.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Asheville -4.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Hose Betting Records & Stats

Presbyterian has played eight games this season that ended with a combined score over 144.5 points.

The average over/under for Presbyterian's matchups this season is 149.3, 4.8 more points than this game's total.

Presbyterian is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

Presbyterian has won in two of the seven contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

This season, the Blue Hose have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

Presbyterian has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Asheville 9 90% 82.5 160.2 74.4 146 151.3 Presbyterian 8 61.5% 77.7 160.2 71.6 146 143.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs were 11-7-0 against the spread last season in Big South play.

The Blue Hose score an average of 77.7 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 74.4 the Bulldogs give up.

Presbyterian has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 6-3 overall record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Asheville 3-7-0 2-2 7-3-0 Presbyterian 6-7-0 1-3 7-6-0

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Home/Away Splits

UNC Asheville Presbyterian 6-1 Home Record 4-3 0-4 Away Record 4-3 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-2-0 92.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.