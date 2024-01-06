Big South foes meet when the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) welcome in the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at Templeton Physical Education Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Presbyterian is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Blue Hose are the 261st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 170th.

The Blue Hose average 77.7 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 74.4 the Bulldogs allow.

When Presbyterian totals more than 74.4 points, it is 6-3.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Presbyterian is averaging 14.2 more points per game (85.6) than it is away from home (71.4).

When playing at home, the Blue Hose are ceding 4.8 fewer points per game (68.3) than away from home (73.1).

At home, Presbyterian is making 1.2 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than in road games (5.9). It owns an identical three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (33.6%).

