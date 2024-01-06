Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Blues on January 6, 2024
Sebastian Aho and Robert Thomas are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Carolina Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues square off at PNC Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Aho has been a big player for Carolina this season, with 46 points in 36 games.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Jan. 5
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Rangers
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 30
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 28
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|1
|3
|4
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) to the team.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Jan. 5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Thomas' 16 goals and 25 assists in 37 games for St. Louis add up to 41 total points on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Jan. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Penguins
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|2
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Pavel Buchnevich has collected 29 points this season, with 12 goals and 17 assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Penguins
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.