The Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) host the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) at PNC Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO. The Hurricanes have won five straight games.

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-1-3 while totaling 42 goals against 26 goals allowed. On 37 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 17 goals (45.9%).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we project to secure the win in Saturday's hockey game.

Hurricanes vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final tally of Hurricanes 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-190)

Hurricanes (-190) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (22-13-4 overall) have a 4-4-8 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Carolina has 16 points (7-5-2) in the 14 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Hurricanes registered just one goal, they've finished 0-4-2 (two points).

Carolina finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 28 times, and are 21-5-2 in those games (to register 44 points).

In the 13 games when Carolina has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has an 8-5-0 record (16 points).

In the 30 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 18-9-3 (39 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 4-2-1 to record nine points.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.86 26th 13th 3.03 Goals Allowed 3.19 18th 4th 33.3 Shots 30.5 17th 1st 25.7 Shots Allowed 31.8 24th 4th 28.15% Power Play % 11.11% 31st 9th 82.68% Penalty Kill % 79.59% 19th

Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

