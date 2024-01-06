Saturday's NHL games include the Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) hosting the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) at PNC Arena. The Blues are underdogs (+155 on the moneyline) against the Hurricanes (-190) ahead of the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs. Blues Betting Trends

St. Louis has played 13 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

The Hurricanes are 21-14 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Blues have been made the underdog 25 times this season, and upset their opponent 13 times.

Carolina is 10-4 (winning 71.4% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

St. Louis has a record of 4-5 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Sebastian Aho 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+155) 2.5 (-154) Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-118) Michael Bunting 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) -

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 5-5 7-3-0 6.2 4.2 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 4.2 2.6 17 45.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 4-6-0 6.5 3.1 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.1 2.9 5 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 5-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

