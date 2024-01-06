The Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) welcome in the Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Chattanooga vs. Furman matchup.

Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman vs. Chattanooga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Furman vs. Chattanooga Betting Trends

Furman has covered three times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

The Paladins have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1 point or more this year (in six opportunities).

Chattanooga has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

So far this season, eight out of the Mocs' 13 games have gone over the point total.

