How to Watch Furman vs. Chattanooga on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) will visit the Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) after dropping six consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- East Tennessee State vs UNC Greensboro (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Wofford vs Western Carolina (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Mocs have given up to their opponents (42.4%).
- This season, Furman has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Paladins are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mocs sit at 237th.
- The Paladins put up an average of 83.5 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 72.6 the Mocs allow to opponents.
- Furman is 6-5 when it scores more than 72.6 points.
Furman Home & Away Comparison
- Furman is scoring more points at home (86.5 per game) than on the road (83.2).
- In 2023-24 the Paladins are allowing 21.0 fewer points per game at home (70.0) than away (91.0).
- Furman drains fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (11.2). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.7%) than on the road (36.6%).
Furman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Presbyterian
|W 76-61
|Timmons Arena
|12/30/2023
|Anderson (SC)
|L 79-74
|Timmons Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 79-68
|Greensboro Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|1/10/2024
|Citadel
|-
|Timmons Arena
|1/13/2024
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Timmons Arena
