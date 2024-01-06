Saturday's game features the Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) and the Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) squaring off at McKenzie Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 80-79 victory for Chattanooga according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

Furman vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 80, Furman 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Furman vs. Chattanooga

Computer Predicted Spread: Chattanooga (-0.1)

Chattanooga (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 158.8

Chattanooga is 4-8-0 against the spread, while Furman's ATS record this season is 3-7-0. A total of seven out of the Mocs' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Paladins' games have gone over. Chattanooga has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in the last 10 games. Furman has gone 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins have a +48 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 83.5 points per game, 30th in college basketball, and are allowing 80.1 per outing to rank 346th in college basketball.

Furman grabs 40.0 rebounds per game (56th in college basketball) while conceding 35.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

Furman connects on 9.4 three-pointers per game (41st in college basketball) at a 30.9% rate (289th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 per game its opponents make, at a 35.7% rate.

Furman has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (331st in college basketball), 2.2 more than the 11.9 it forces (190th in college basketball).

