The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Troy Trojans (4-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at HTC Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

The Trojans score only 2.7 more points per game (76.0) than the Chanticleers allow (73.3).

When it scores more than 73.3 points, Troy is 3-2.

Coastal Carolina has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.0 points.

The Chanticleers average 14.2 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Trojans give up (81.5).

Coastal Carolina has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 81.5 points.

Troy has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.

The Chanticleers shoot 40.5% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.

The Trojans' 39.0 shooting percentage is 2.5 lower than the Chanticleers have given up.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Arin Freeman: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Deaja Richardson: 16.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (28-for-97)

16.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (28-for-97) Alancia Ramsey: 7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 40.2 FG%

7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 40.2 FG% Dalanna Carter: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

