The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Troy Trojans (4-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at HTC Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans score only 2.7 more points per game (76.0) than the Chanticleers allow (73.3).
  • When it scores more than 73.3 points, Troy is 3-2.
  • Coastal Carolina has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.0 points.
  • The Chanticleers average 14.2 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Trojans give up (81.5).
  • Coastal Carolina has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 81.5 points.
  • Troy has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.
  • The Chanticleers shoot 40.5% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.
  • The Trojans' 39.0 shooting percentage is 2.5 lower than the Chanticleers have given up.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

  • Makaila Cange: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
  • Arin Freeman: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Deaja Richardson: 16.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (28-for-97)
  • Alancia Ramsey: 7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 40.2 FG%
  • Dalanna Carter: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

Coastal Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Michigan State L 105-66 Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
12/30/2023 @ Arkansas State L 81-73 First National Bank Arena
1/3/2024 Southern Miss W 88-71 HTC Center
1/6/2024 Troy - HTC Center
1/10/2024 Old Dominion - HTC Center
1/13/2024 Marshall - HTC Center

