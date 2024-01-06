Saturday's game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8) and Troy Trojans (4-8) at HTC Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-75, with Coastal Carolina taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last time out, the Chanticleers won on Wednesday 88-71 over Southern Miss.

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 76, Troy 75

Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Chanticleers took down the No. 112-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Chattanooga Mocs, 53-49, on December 20, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Chanticleers have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (four).

Coastal Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

53-49 over Chattanooga (No. 112) on December 20

88-71 at home over Southern Miss (No. 151) on January 3

78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 253) on November 18

78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 306) on November 22

73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 344) on November 15

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Arin Freeman: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Deaja Richardson: 16.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (28-for-97)

16.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (28-for-97) Alancia Ramsey: 7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 40.2 FG%

7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 40.2 FG% Dalanna Carter: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers have a -89 scoring differential, falling short by 6.0 points per game. They're putting up 67.3 points per game to rank 159th in college basketball and are allowing 73.3 per contest to rank 324th in college basketball.

The Chanticleers score 80.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 17.3 points per contest.

At home, Coastal Carolina is allowing 9.7 fewer points per game (66.0) than in away games (75.7).

On offense, the Chanticleers have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 68.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 67.3 they've racked up over the course of this year.

