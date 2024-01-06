Saturday's Sun Belt slate will see the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) take the court against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-10.5) 149.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana (-9.5) 149.5 -700 +470 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 10 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Louisiana has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times this season.

