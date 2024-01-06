The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) are home in Sun Belt play against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Ragin' Cajuns have averaged.

This season, Coastal Carolina has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

The Chanticleers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 179th.

The Chanticleers' 78.7 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 71.3 the Ragin' Cajuns give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.3 points, Coastal Carolina is 3-7.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Coastal Carolina scored 8.9 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (68.7).

In 2022-23, the Chanticleers allowed 11.8 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than away (79.9).

At home, Coastal Carolina drained 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (6.5). Coastal Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than away (26.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule