The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) are only 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue an eight-game home win streak when they take on the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 159.5.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -1.5 159.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Clemson and its opponents have gone over 159.5 total points.

The average total in Clemson's contests this year is 153.4, 6.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers have an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

North Carolina (7-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 8.4% less often than Clemson (8-4-0) this year.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 3 25% 82.2 167.2 71.2 143.2 147.9 North Carolina 5 41.7% 85 167.2 72 143.2 152.9

Additional Clemson Insights & Trends

Clemson compiled an 11-10-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The 82.2 points per game the Tigers average are 10.2 more points than the Tar Heels allow (72).

Clemson is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 72 points.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 8-4-0 4-4 9-3-0 North Carolina 7-5-0 0-1 7-5-0

Clemson vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson North Carolina 15-2 Home Record 12-3 5-6 Away Record 4-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.2 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

