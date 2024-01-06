The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) are favored (by 3.5 points) to continue an eight-game home winning streak when they host the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 159.5 for the matchup.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -3.5 159.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, North Carolina has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread.

Clemson has had more success against the spread than North Carolina this year, tallying an ATS record of 8-4-0, as opposed to the 7-5-0 record of North Carolina.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 3 25% 82.2 167.2 71.2 143.2 147.9 North Carolina 5 41.7% 85 167.2 72 143.2 152.9

Additional Clemson vs North Carolina Insights & Trends

The Tigers average 10.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels allow (72).

Clemson is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 72 points.

The Tar Heels' 85 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers give up.

North Carolina is 6-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when it scores more than 71.2 points.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 8-4-0 4-3 9-3-0 North Carolina 7-5-0 0-1 7-5-0

Clemson vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson North Carolina 15-2 Home Record 12-3 5-6 Away Record 4-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.2 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

