Clemson vs. North Carolina January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC slate includes the Clemson Tigers (10-1, 1-0 ACC) meeting the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3, 1-0 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall: 20.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 8.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- RJ Godfrey: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot: 15.1 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK
- RJ Davis: 21.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ingram Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cormac Ryan: 11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elliot Cadeau: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Clemson vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison
|Clemson Rank
|Clemson AVG
|North Carolina AVG
|North Carolina Rank
|52nd
|81.3
|Points Scored
|84.5
|24th
|159th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|268th
|101st
|38.5
|Rebounds
|37.7
|130th
|241st
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|152nd
|39th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|7.8
|149th
|19th
|17.9
|Assists
|13.8
|164th
|49th
|9.9
|Turnovers
|10.3
|63rd
