Saturday's ACC slate includes the Clemson Tigers (10-1, 1-0 ACC) meeting the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3, 1-0 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall: 20.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.5 BLK

20.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.5 BLK Joseph Girard III: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 8.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Chase Hunter: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK RJ Godfrey: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot: 15.1 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK

15.1 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK RJ Davis: 21.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Ingram Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Cormac Ryan: 11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Elliot Cadeau: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Clemson vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG North Carolina AVG North Carolina Rank 52nd 81.3 Points Scored 84.5 24th 159th 70.2 Points Allowed 74.5 268th 101st 38.5 Rebounds 37.7 130th 241st 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd 39th 9.5 3pt Made 7.8 149th 19th 17.9 Assists 13.8 164th 49th 9.9 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

