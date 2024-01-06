The North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. North Carolina matchup.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Clemson vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline FanDuel Clemson (-1.5) 156.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Clemson vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Clemson has covered eight times in 13 games with a spread this season.

In the Tigers' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

North Carolina has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times this year.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 Clemson is 33rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (24th-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have had the fifth-biggest change this season, improving from +20000 at the start to +7500.

Based on its moneyline odds, Clemson has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship.

