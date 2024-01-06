The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) hope to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Clemson has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 94th.

The Tigers average 10.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels allow (72).

When Clemson scores more than 72 points, it is 9-2.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Clemson is posting seven more points per game (87.8) than it is in away games (80.8).

The Tigers cede 66.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 80.3 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Clemson has performed better in home games this season, draining 10.2 three-pointers per game with a 43% three-point percentage, compared to 10 threes per game and a 38.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

