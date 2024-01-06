The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) welcome in the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) after victories in eight home games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

In games Clemson shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.

The Tigers are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 68th.

The Tigers average 10.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels allow (72).

Clemson has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 72 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

Clemson scores 87.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 80.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of seven points per contest.

Defensively the Tigers have played better in home games this season, ceding 66.2 points per game, compared to 80.3 in away games.

Clemson is sinking 10.2 treys per game with a 43% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.2 more threes and 4.5% points better than it is averaging on the road (10 threes per game, 38.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule