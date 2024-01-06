The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • Clemson is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 94th.
  • The Tigers score 82.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 72.0 the Tar Heels allow.
  • Clemson is 9-2 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Clemson has played better at home this year, posting 87.8 points per game, compared to 80.8 per game in road games.
  • In 2023-24, the Tigers are surrendering 66.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 80.3.
  • In home games, Clemson is making 0.2 more threes per game (10.2) than when playing on the road (10.0). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (43.0%) compared to on the road (38.5%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) L 95-82 Watsco Center
1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
1/13/2024 Boston College - Littlejohn Coliseum

