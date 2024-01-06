How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- Clemson is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 94th.
- The Tigers score 82.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 72.0 the Tar Heels allow.
- Clemson is 9-2 when scoring more than 72.0 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Clemson has played better at home this year, posting 87.8 points per game, compared to 80.8 per game in road games.
- In 2023-24, the Tigers are surrendering 66.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 80.3.
- In home games, Clemson is making 0.2 more threes per game (10.2) than when playing on the road (10.0). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (43.0%) compared to on the road (38.5%).
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|W 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|W 93-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 95-82
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
