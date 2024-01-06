The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

Clemson is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 94th.

The Tigers score 82.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 72.0 the Tar Heels allow.

Clemson is 9-2 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Clemson has played better at home this year, posting 87.8 points per game, compared to 80.8 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, the Tigers are surrendering 66.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 80.3.

In home games, Clemson is making 0.2 more threes per game (10.2) than when playing on the road (10.0). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (43.0%) compared to on the road (38.5%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule