How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) hope to extend an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- Clemson is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 68th.
- The Tigers record 10.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels give up (72).
- Clemson is 9-2 when scoring more than 72 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Clemson Home & Away Comparison
- Clemson posts 87.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 80.8 points per game on the road, a difference of seven points per contest.
- The Tigers are ceding 66.2 points per game this year at home, which is 14.1 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (80.3).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Clemson has fared better at home this season, making 10.2 three-pointers per game with a 43% three-point percentage, compared to 10 threes per game and a 38.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|W 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|W 93-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 95-82
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.