The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) hope to extend an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Clemson is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 68th.

The Tigers record 10.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels give up (72).

Clemson is 9-2 when scoring more than 72 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

Clemson posts 87.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 80.8 points per game on the road, a difference of seven points per contest.

The Tigers are ceding 66.2 points per game this year at home, which is 14.1 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (80.3).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Clemson has fared better at home this season, making 10.2 three-pointers per game with a 43% three-point percentage, compared to 10 threes per game and a 38.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule