Saturday's contest between the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) and No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) going head to head at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-77 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, North Carolina 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-1.4)

Clemson (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Clemson has gone 8-4-0 against the spread, while North Carolina's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. The Tigers have gone over the point total in nine games, while Tar Heels games have gone over seven times. Clemson has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 games. North Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 11 points per game with a +144 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.2 points per game (46th in college basketball) and give up 71.2 per contest (174th in college basketball).

Clemson is 98th in the nation at 38.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 32.6 its opponents average.

Clemson knocks down 1.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.7 (27th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.

The Tigers score 106.3 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball), while giving up 92 points per 100 possessions (237th in college basketball).

Clemson has committed 1.2 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (55th in college basketball action) while forcing nine (356th in college basketball).

