Saturday's game between the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) and No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) matching up at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-77 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

Based on our computer prediction, North Carolina is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 3.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 159.5 over/under.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum Line: Clemson -3.5

Clemson -3.5 Point Total: 159.5

Clemson vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, North Carolina 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. North Carolina

Pick ATS: North Carolina (+3.5)



North Carolina (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (159.5)



Clemson has gone 8-4-0 against the spread, while North Carolina's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. A total of nine out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Tar Heels' games have gone over. The teams score an average of 167.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 contests, Clemson is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall while North Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +144 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11 points per game. They're putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball and are giving up 71.2 per outing to rank 172nd in college basketball.

Clemson ranks 94th in the nation at 38.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 32.6 its opponents average.

Clemson makes 9.7 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball) at a 39% rate (12th in college basketball), compared to the 8 per game its opponents make at a 32.5% rate.

The Tigers rank 15th in college basketball with 106.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 238th in college basketball defensively with 92 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Clemson has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (55th in college basketball play), 1.2 more than the nine it forces on average (355th in college basketball).

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels are outscoring opponents by 13 points per game, with a +169 scoring differential overall. They put up 85 points per game (20th in college basketball) and give up 72 per outing (201st in college basketball).

North Carolina wins the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. It records 39.4 rebounds per game, 68th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.9.

North Carolina makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8. It shoots 36.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.8%.

North Carolina has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (41st in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than the 11.2 it forces (249th in college basketball).

