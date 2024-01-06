The Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will attempt to build on a 12-game winning run when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Samford Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Citadel Stats Insights

The Citadel Bulldogs are shooting 45.9% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 41.7% the Samford Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Citadel is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Citadel Bulldogs are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Samford Bulldogs sit at 94th.

The Citadel Bulldogs' 73.2 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Samford Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 74.9 points, Citadel is 5-0.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

Citadel is scoring more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (67.0).

The Citadel Bulldogs give up 67.0 points per game at home, and 67.8 on the road.

Citadel drains more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (31.8%).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule