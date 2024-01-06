The Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will attempt to build on a 12-game winning run when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Citadel vs. Samford Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Citadel Stats Insights

  • The Citadel Bulldogs are shooting 45.9% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 41.7% the Samford Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Citadel is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Citadel Bulldogs are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Samford Bulldogs sit at 94th.
  • The Citadel Bulldogs' 73.2 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Samford Bulldogs give up.
  • When it scores more than 74.9 points, Citadel is 5-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

  • Citadel is scoring more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (67.0).
  • The Citadel Bulldogs give up 67.0 points per game at home, and 67.8 on the road.
  • Citadel drains more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (31.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Citadel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Notre Dame W 65-45 Purcell Pavilion
12/30/2023 Toccoa Falls W 106-76 McAlister Field House
1/3/2024 Western Carolina L 80-71 McAlister Field House
1/6/2024 Samford - McAlister Field House
1/10/2024 @ Furman - Timmons Arena
1/13/2024 Wofford - McAlister Field House

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.