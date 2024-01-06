Saturday's contest between the Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) and Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) going head-to-head at McAlister Field House has a projected final score of 77-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Samford Bulldogs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Citadel vs. Samford Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: McAlister Field House

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Citadel vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 77, Citadel 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Citadel vs. Samford

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-4.3)

Samford (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

Citadel has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Samford is 7-5-0. The Citadel Bulldogs have hit the over in four games, while Samford Bulldogs games have gone over seven times. In the last 10 contests, Citadel is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Samford has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Citadel Performance Insights

The Citadel Bulldogs outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (scoring 73.2 points per game to rank 221st in college basketball while giving up 66.5 per outing to rank 85th in college basketball) and have a +94 scoring differential overall.

Citadel wins the rebound battle by 4.8 boards on average. It records 38.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 108th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.5 per contest.

Citadel knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 34.8% from deep while its opponents hit 31.2% from long range.

The Citadel Bulldogs' 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 130th in college basketball, and the 88.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 141st in college basketball.

Citadel forces 10.1 turnovers per game (321st in college basketball) while committing 10.4 (63rd in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.