The Longwood Lancers (2-11) will be attempting to snap a seven-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The Buc Dome. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Scoring Comparison

  • The Lancers put up an average of 60.7 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 72.0 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.
  • Longwood has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 72.0 points.
  • Charleston Southern is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.7 points.
  • The 58.7 points per game the Buccaneers put up are 21.5 fewer points than the Lancers give up (80.2).
  • The Buccaneers are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 6.5% lower than the Lancers concede to opponents (44.6%).
  • The Lancers shoot 35.7% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Buccaneers concede.

Charleston Southern Leaders

  • Catherine Alben: 15.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (27-for-65)
  • Madison Adamson: 6.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Kennedi Jackson: 11.6 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Keshunti Nichols: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%
  • Alaina Nettles: 2.6 PTS, 26.0 FG%

Charleston Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ East Carolina L 75-46 Minges Coliseum
12/30/2023 Francis Marion W 69-56 The Buc Dome
1/3/2024 @ Presbyterian W 61-57 Templeton Physical Education Center
1/6/2024 Longwood - The Buc Dome
1/10/2024 Gardner-Webb - The Buc Dome
1/13/2024 @ South Carolina Upstate - G.B. Hodge Center

