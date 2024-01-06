How to Watch the Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (2-11) will be attempting to snap a seven-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The Buc Dome. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Scoring Comparison
- The Lancers put up an average of 60.7 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 72.0 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.
- Longwood has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 72.0 points.
- Charleston Southern is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.7 points.
- The 58.7 points per game the Buccaneers put up are 21.5 fewer points than the Lancers give up (80.2).
- The Buccaneers are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 6.5% lower than the Lancers concede to opponents (44.6%).
- The Lancers shoot 35.7% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Buccaneers concede.
Charleston Southern Leaders
- Catherine Alben: 15.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (27-for-65)
- Madison Adamson: 6.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Kennedi Jackson: 11.6 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Keshunti Nichols: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%
- Alaina Nettles: 2.6 PTS, 26.0 FG%
Charleston Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 75-46
|Minges Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Francis Marion
|W 69-56
|The Buc Dome
|1/3/2024
|@ Presbyterian
|W 61-57
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/6/2024
|Longwood
|-
|The Buc Dome
|1/10/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|The Buc Dome
|1/13/2024
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
