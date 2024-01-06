The Longwood Lancers (2-11) will be attempting to snap a seven-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The Buc Dome. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Scoring Comparison

The Lancers put up an average of 60.7 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 72.0 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.

Longwood has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 72.0 points.

Charleston Southern is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.7 points.

The 58.7 points per game the Buccaneers put up are 21.5 fewer points than the Lancers give up (80.2).

The Buccaneers are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 6.5% lower than the Lancers concede to opponents (44.6%).

The Lancers shoot 35.7% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Buccaneers concede.

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (27-for-65)

15.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (27-for-65) Madison Adamson: 6.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

6.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kennedi Jackson: 11.6 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.6 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Keshunti Nichols: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.6 PTS, 26.0 FG%

