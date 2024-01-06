Saturday's contest features the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10) and the Longwood Lancers (2-11) matching up at The Buc Dome (on January 6) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-63 victory for Charleston Southern.

The Buccaneers won their most recent matchup 61-57 against Presbyterian on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston Southern 73, Longwood 63

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers' signature victory this season came against the Mercer Bears, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 230) in our computer rankings. The Buccaneers took home the 66-53 win at home on November 25.

Charleston Southern has three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Buccaneers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charleston Southern 2023-24 Best Wins

66-53 at home over Mercer (No. 230) on November 25

61-57 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 262) on January 3

68-58 at home over South Carolina State (No. 343) on December 2

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (27-for-65)

15.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (27-for-65) Madison Adamson: 6.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

6.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kennedi Jackson: 11.6 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.6 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Keshunti Nichols: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.6 PTS, 26 FG%

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers have been outscored by 13.3 points per game (scoring 58.7 points per game to rank 297th in college basketball while giving up 72 per contest to rank 313th in college basketball) and have a -186 scoring differential overall.

The Buccaneers are averaging 65.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 53.9 points per contest.

Charleston Southern surrenders 62.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 79.4 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.