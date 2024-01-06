The Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA) will look to build on a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook matchup.

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charleston (SC) Moneyline Stony Brook Moneyline BetMGM Charleston (SC) (-6.5) 153.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Charleston (SC) (-6.5) 152.5 -280 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends

Charleston (SC) has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cougars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

Stony Brook has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Seawolves and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times this year.

Charleston (SC) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Sportsbooks rate Charleston (SC) much higher (70th in the country) than the computer rankings do (125th).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Cougars currently have the same odds, going from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +25000.

With odds of +25000, Charleston (SC) has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.