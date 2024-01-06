The Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 1-0 CAA) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Seawolves have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Charleston (SC) has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Cougars are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seawolves sit at 203rd.

The Cougars put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 71.6 the Seawolves allow.

When it scores more than 71.6 points, Charleston (SC) is 9-2.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston (SC) put up more points at home (84.3 per game) than on the road (79.5) last season.

At home, the Cougars gave up 66.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 69.3.

Charleston (SC) knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (10.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule