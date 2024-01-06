The Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 1-0 CAA) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • The Cougars' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Seawolves have allowed to their opponents.
  • This season, Charleston (SC) has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seawolves sit at 203rd.
  • The Cougars put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 71.6 the Seawolves allow.
  • When it scores more than 71.6 points, Charleston (SC) is 9-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Charleston (SC) put up more points at home (84.3 per game) than on the road (79.5) last season.
  • At home, the Cougars gave up 66.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 69.3.
  • Charleston (SC) knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (10.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 89-82 TD Arena
12/29/2023 Montreat W 96-59 TD Arena
1/4/2024 @ Hofstra W 73-61 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
1/6/2024 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
1/11/2024 Elon - TD Arena
1/13/2024 Monmouth - TD Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.