Saturday's contest that pits the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA) versus the Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 1-0 CAA) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 75-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charleston (SC), who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 6:30 PM on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 75, Stony Brook 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook

Computer Predicted Spread: Charleston (SC) (-3.9)

Charleston (SC) (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

Stony Brook is 8-4-0 against the spread, while Charleston (SC)'s ATS record this season is 5-7-0. The Seawolves have hit the over in eight games, while Cougars games have gone over seven times. Stony Brook is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests, while Charleston (SC) has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 78.1 points per game (105th in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per outing (241st in college basketball). They have a +64 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Charleston (SC) wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It collects 40.1 rebounds per game, 55th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.5.

Charleston (SC) hits 9.9 three-pointers per game (18th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents.

Charleston (SC) wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 10.9 (105th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.4.

