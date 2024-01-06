Charleston County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Charleston County, South Carolina is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wando High School at Bishop England High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
