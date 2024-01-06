For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Brent Burns a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

Burns has scored in seven of 39 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.

He has an 8.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 118 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Burns recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Capitals 3 2 1 22:07 Away W 6-2 1/2/2024 Rangers 1 0 1 21:11 Away W 6-1 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:17 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 20:48 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 2 1 1 22:31 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:08 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:50 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:55 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:14 Home L 6-5 OT

Hurricanes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.