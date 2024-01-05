Is there high school basketball on the docket today in York County, South Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Westminster Catawba Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Mill High School at East Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Point High School at York Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5

7:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: York, SC

York, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaffney High School at Clover High School