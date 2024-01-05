Terry Rozier and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets will be facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 111-104 win over the Kings, Rozier had 34 points, six assists and two blocks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Rozier, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.1 25.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 4.0 Assists 7.5 7.1 7.1 PRA -- 35 36.8 PR -- 27.9 29.7 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.4



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Rozier has made 8.9 shots per game, which adds up to 14.0% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 7.5 threes per game, or 15.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Rozier's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 99.4 possessions per game, while his Hornets average the fewest possessions per game with 101.2.

On defense, the Bulls have conceded 112.1 points per contest, which is ninth-best in the league.

On the glass, the Bulls have given up 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the NBA.

Allowing 27.4 assists per game, the Bulls are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Terry Rozier vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 40 25 5 7 1 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.