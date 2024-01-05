South Point High School is away from home versus York Comprehensive High School at 7:45 PM ET on Friday, January 5.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

South Point vs. YCHS Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Location: York, SC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other York County Games Today

TBD at Westminster Catawba Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Rock Hill, SC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Mill High School at East Mecklenburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaffney High School at Clover High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Clover, SC
  • Conference: 5A - Region 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Gaston County Games Today

Metrolina Christian Academy at Gaston Day School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Davidson Day School at Statesville Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Statesville, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southlake Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Burns High School at Cherryville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Cherryville, NC
  • Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Highland School of Technology

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at East Gaston High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Mount Holly, NC
  • Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.