The Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges included, face the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 2, Bridges put up 27 points and two blocks in a 111-104 win versus the Kings.

In this piece we'll examine Bridges' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.0 20.1 Rebounds 6.5 7.1 7.3 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.5 PRA -- 30.1 30.9 PR -- 27.1 27.4 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.0



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Bulls

Bridges is responsible for attempting 12.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.7 per game.

He's made 2.0 threes per game, or 11.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets average the fewest possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 99.4 possessions per contest.

The Bulls concede 112.1 points per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked team in the league, conceding 44.7 rebounds per game.

Conceding 27.4 assists per contest, the Bulls are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bulls are the 25th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Miles Bridges vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 40 16 8 2 2 0 3

